Human trafficking arrests in Williamsport

Police say the two adults charged were planning to exploit minors

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport say Jennifer Gibbs, Allen Frazier and another person were grooming two young girls to perform sex acts.

Officers say the duo was planning to sexually exploit the 12- and 16-year-old for money and drugs.

Gibbs faces trafficking, prostitution and child endangerment charges. She was arraigned and returned to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000 bail.