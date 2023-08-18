Victim in Lycoming County workplace shooting identified

The final autopsy report has not yet been completed, and the investigation is still ongoing.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — An autopsy was completed Friday on the victim killed in a shooting Thursday morning at a business in Old Lycoming Township, according to a press release from the Lycoming County Coroner's Office.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old John Roskowski, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

According to Lycoming Regional Police, Roskowski entered his former workplace near Williamsport Thursday morning and began arguing with CEO of the business.

That's when officers say the CEO shot and killed Roskowski.

The CEO has not been named by investigators.

