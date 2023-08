A man was shot along High Street early Friday, according to police.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Williamsport.

Officers say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of High Street.

A man went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police spent hours this morning looking for evidence after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Williamsport police at 570-327-7593.