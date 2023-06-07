Plea deals after children starved, buried

According to court paperwork, two children were physically and verbally abused while they were alive in Lycoming County.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Plea agreements from two people after 4-year-old Nicole and 6-year-old Jasmine Snyder were found buried behind a property just north of Williamsport.

Michele Butler pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and abuse of a corpse.

Ronald Butler pleaded no contest to child endangerment charges.

That means Ronald Butler does not admit guilt but agrees to be sentenced as if he were.

In November 2021, when authorities began looking for the girls, Michele Butler told police they were dead and buried in the backyard of a home along Livermore Toad in Hepburn Township.

Butler said her daughter, Echo Butler, and the victims' mother, Marie Snyder starved the girls and also physically abused them.

According to court paperwork, the girls were only allowed a small amount of food and a few sips of water.

As part of Michele Butler's guilty plea, she was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in prison but was given credit for time served so she will not have to report to prison.

She will spend 15 years on probation.

Ronald Butler was sentenced to six to 12 months behind bars, but he will also not serve any prison time due to time served.

Marie Snyder and Echo Butler are both currently serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole.