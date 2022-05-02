Hiawatha Riverboat launches for 41st season

The Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat is once again docked in Susquehanna State Park for another year of cruises.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It's time to set sail on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat was docked Monday at Susquehanna State Park in Williamsport.

"Today was our launch for the 2022 season, and we are happy to report that it is our 41st season on the water," said Michael Strunk, the captain of the vessel.

However, it took the crew around five hours to get the boat in the water because of towing damage.

"The tongue on the trailer was a little brittle after 41 years, and we actually broke a weld. So, we had to have Allisson Crane & Rigging come in and weld the tongue back on the trailer, and they put us in the water, and things went great," said Capt. Strunk.

It was smooth sailing from there. Capt. Strunk has been at the helm of the Hiawatha for nine years. He is looking forward to welcoming guests back out on the boat.

"It is great to be back on the water. It is a long winter, but we only have three or four weeks to get the boat ready for six months of cruising on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River."

Starting in June and ending in late August, public cruises on the Hiawatha will take place Tuesday through Saturday. For the month of May, it will be weekends only.

Mother's Day will mark the beginning of the 41st season, and opening day is almost fully booked. According to Capt. Strunk, it will be a busy year.

"I have been told that we have ten weddings on board already this year, and most of the Friday and Saturday night charters are chartered," said Capt. Strunk.

To learn more about the Hiawatha Riverboat and how to get tickets, you can visit here.

It's almost time to start cruising the beautiful Susquehanna River!! We are in the process of preparing the Hiawatha for... Posted by Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat on Wednesday, April 27, 2022