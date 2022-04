Organizers made the announcement Tuesday in South Williamsport

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. β€” Organizers of the Little League World Series announced Tuesday that they plan to return to full capacity for fans and participants in this year's events.

Little League officials were forced to cancel plans for spectators last year because of the pandemic.

The series was canceled in 2020.

The Little League World Series is planned for August 17- 28 at the complex in South Williamsport.