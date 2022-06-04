Girls robotics team from Loyalsock Middle School advances in competition

An all-girl robotics team in Lycoming County is heading to Dallas, Texas next month to compete against schools from 48 countries.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Four sixth-grade girls at Loyalsock Township Middle School call themselves the "Treaders." They make up an all-girls VEX Robotics team, the first in the school's history.

"It's fun because we all get to hang out together, and it is also fun because we get to build robots together and drive them," Madi Perry said.

"It is kind of cool that we are all girls in sixth grade, and we have some classes together, so we get to know each other," Margaret Lundy said.

In March, the girls faced off against 23 other schools at states. They placed second overall in autonomous programming, fourth in the skills challenge, and 13th in tournament competition. Additionally, they were awarded the judge's choice award for teamwork.

That was enough to qualify them for the world championships in May.

"Definitely crazy," Gia Biacchi said. "We have gone in over our heads. We definitely didn't expect to make it to worlds in our very first year."

"A really big surprise but also very shocking, and excitement went all through my body," Bella Allen said.

Andrew Baker is the technology education instructor at the school and the team's robotics coach. He had high praise for his team.

"The fact that they made it as far as they did, I am astonished and very, very proud," Baker said. "It has been a wonderful year, and hopefully, Dallas will be a great experience for everybody."

The world championships will be held in Dallas, Texas. The team is trying to raise money for travel and lodging.

"It is going to be amazing, and it is probably going to be a life-changing experience."