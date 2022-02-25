Cooks with Collars competition underway

Catholic priests in Schuylkill County are whipping up some "heavenly" dishes for a good cause.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Priests in Schuylkill County are trading in their vestments for aprons.

Through Cooks with Collars, priests like Father Jason Stokes are showing off their best recipes in a virtual cooking competition while staying true to the origins of the Catholic mass.

“It talks about gathering at somebody's house and that they would share a meal” explains Father Stokes, Holy Family Parish Of Minersville.

He will go head to head with 40 other priests in the Diocese of Allentown to raise funds for local Catholic charities and their parishes.

Father Stokes mentioned, “The financial help is always important, we love that, we thank all of the wonderful support from parishioners and friends but we also look at the other aspect of bringing people together.”

Father Stokes says the real prize isn't a dollar amount, but giving his parishioners a quick, affordable meal they can share with one another. In the same way it's mentioned in the scripture.

“I've never read in sacred scripture Jesus just sitting at home, with his feet up on the recliner just waiting for someone to knock on the door. And we priests are supposed to be in His image by bringing his message to the people.” He says.

Father Stokes hopes this helps his parishioners see he's just a regular guy who loves to make meals and memories around the dinner table.

“It's not just Father standing behind the pulpit just giving his homily on Sunday, but it's really being there with the people” Says Father Stokes.

You can vote for your favorite chef and donate here: https://www.cookswithcollars.com/#supportertiles

The voting deadline is Monday and Cooks with Collars Champions will be announced Tuesday to kick off Fastnacht day.