Berwick coach says students, coaches saved his life

Long-time Assistant Coach Jon Pruitt had a cardiac episode during practice in March.

BERWICK, Pa. — Tuesday, March 22nd started as a normal day of practice for the Berwick Area High School Track and Field team. But that all changed around 3:45 p.m. Assistant Coach Jon Pruitt was finishing up some drills, when, "I felt lightheaded and down I went," Pruitt said.

"Oh my gosh, he's on the ground! So I drop everything and sprint over there," Tara Shook said.

Tara Shook is another coach for the team. She's also a certified CPR instructor.

"I checked for a pulse and I didn't feel one so I immediately started CPR," Shook said.

After a few minutes, Shook told some students to run to nearby Salem Elementary School and get the automated external defibrillator. The AED is a portable device that shocks the chest to the heart. Luckily Serena Definnis is one of the fastest members of the track team.

"Jaida and I ran right away and we went over to Salem to get it and Mr. Sharkey opened the door and I just grabbed it and I ran," Definnis said.

Shot-put Coach Barney Bowman is trained on how to use the AED. He jumped into action.

"We got the pads on and then it started analyzing, it went right into shock mode," Barney Bowman said.

Coach Pruitt's heart stopped beating for 22 minutes. Before the paramedics arrived, it was Pruitt's fellow coaches and students who brought him back.

"It was the girl paramedic, she screamed we've got a pulse! It was pretty awesome for everybody here. It gets me a little choked up talking about it," Bowman said.

62-year-old Pruitt suffered from cardiomyopathy of the left ventricle. He is now on medication. Pruitt and his wife are now raising money to bring in trainers so everyone at the school can learn how to use the AED.

"It wouldn't matter how long they did CPR, if it wasn't for the AED I wouldn't be here," Pruitt said.

Pruitt was back at practice a few days after his incident. He doesn't remember much of what happened, but he knows how lucky he is.

"I am super fortunate. Everything that happened, these are people that I had taught with, the kids they did their part," Pruitt said.

Coach Pruitt later learned one of his students did not leave his side during the incident, while several more led the younger athletes in a prayer. He says he's ready to go a few more laps as their coach.