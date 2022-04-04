New roof for Wayne County veteran

A veteran from Wayne County is receiving a big thank you this week for protecting us. He's getting protection for his home with a brand new roof.

UNION DALE, Pa. — It's a prize befitting a person who dedicated decades of his life to protecting others—a roof over Army veteran Alan Dragnett's head, something he didn't think he'd be able to afford.

"We bought the house last year in April, so we're a year in, and in June, we got a letter from the insurance saying they were going to not renew us unless we replaced the roof," Dragnett said.

Beacon Building Products came through with its Beacon of Hope program to provide a brand new roof for Dragnett at his home near Union dale.

"Big, huge surprise and a tremendous blessing. We really didn't know how we were going to pay for it. This is really neat," Dragnett said.

"The veterans are nominated, and there are five winners, I believe, across the country. Mr. Dragnett in this area happened to win it, and my branch is honored to supply the material. We're thrilled to take part in it," said Mike Romiti from Beacon Building Products.

Beacon Building Products provides the materials for all the veterans across the country who win. Then a local roofer is asked to step up to provide the labor.

Roof Brothers from Jessup is putting the new roof on Dragnett's home.

Dragnett served twice. He enlisted after high school and then re-enlisted when the war on terror broke out.

The workers say this is the least they could do.

"It's always special when you can help out a veteran. He gave up years of his life to keep everybody safe here," said roofer Mike Holley. "We're just giving up a couple of days of our time to help him out, so we're very happy to do it."