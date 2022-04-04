Special election set for Tuesday in 116th District

Three candidates are hoping for a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A special election is being held to fill the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in the 116th District.

The seat in question was left empty when former State Representative Tarah Toohil was elected to sit on the bench of the Court of Common Pleas in November.

Three people are running for her seat on Tuesday, but their term will not last very long.

The 116th Legislative District is currently made up of parts of southern Luzerne County and the city of Hazleton.

Three candidates are running in a special election to represent the district:

Democrat Amilcar Arroyo

Republican Robert Schnee

Libertarian Paul Cwalina

Newswatch 16 spoke with all three candidates to learn about the issues most important to them.

"I'm passionate about education, young population which is the future of our country and the future of our area. Also on the other side is the elderly population, elderly people. They need help," said Amilcar Arroyo, Democrat candidate for 116th.

"Top priority, and I have a short window of eight months, but my main priority is to eliminate property tax for senior citizens struggling on a fixed income. What's going on in the country with the escalating prices of everything, something's got to be done," said Robert Schnee, Republican candidate for 116th.

"The economy is the most important strong, robust, expanding, vibrant economy that's producing family-sustaining jobs is the primary of the number one concern. That's the foundation of a stable society. All good things spring from that," said Paul Cwalina, Libertarian candidate for 116th.

Whoever wins this election will only have the seat for about eight months because the district is changing.

After the lines are redrawn starting next year, it will include Hazleton and parts of Schuylkill County. None of these candidates live in the newly-drawn district.

The election will take place Tuesday.