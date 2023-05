Flames broke out around noon Monday in Limestone Township just south of Jersey Shore.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are in the hospital after battling flames at an Amish business just south of Jersey Shore.

Crews responded to the place in Limestone Township around noon.

The flames destroyed four greenhouses in total.

Officials believe the fire started from a gas-powered refrigerator in one of the greenhouses.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion after the fire in Lycoming County.