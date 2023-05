Flames broke out around 8 p.m. Saturday night along Birch Drive in Swoyersville.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in Luzerne County.

Crews from several different departments are still on scene extinguishing the flames.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured or what sparked the fire in Luzerne County.

