Man dead after tractor crash in Susquehanna County

87-year-old David Grosvenor is dead after troopers say he lost control of the tractor he was operating.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An 87-year-old man is dead after a tractor crash in Susquehanna County.

Officials say David Grosvenor of Kingsley died after a tractor pinned him down while he was trying to move hay.

It happened Wednesday afternoon along Bailey Road in Brooklyn Township, near Kingsley.

Police say Grosvenor lost control of the tractor while cresting a hill transporting hay bales to another field.

The tractor overturned and landed on top of him; he died at the scene.