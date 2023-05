Flames broke out around 2 p.m. Saturday along Bertram Court in the borough.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment in Luzerne County on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to Bertram Court in Edwardsville around 2 p.m.

Edwardsville Fire Chief Bill Court says the dishwasher caused the fire and was quickly put out. No one was injured.

The apartment sustained heat, smoke, and water damage as a result of the fire in Luzerne County.