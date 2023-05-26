Bear that attacked two children in Luzerne County captured

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the bear that attacked two children in Luzerne County on Monday has been captured and euthanized.

On Monday, a five-year-old and a 14-month-old were playing in their driveway in Wright Township when they were attacked by a bear.

The children were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

Traps were set following the attack, and the bear was captured overnight Friday.

DNA testing confirmed that it was the same one from the attack.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission euthanized the bear to ensure public safety.

Officials continue to stress that bear attacks are extremely rare in Pennsylvania.