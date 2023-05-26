New fireworks rules for Wilkes-Barre

A new ordinance coming to the Diamond City will restrict the use of fireworks within 150 feet of a building.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre has a new ordinance in the works that would restrict the use of consumer-grade fireworks.

When it goes into effect in the Diamond City, residents will not be able to ignite or discharge fireworks within 150 feet of a building.

Just two years ago, on the fourth of July, the use of fireworks close to a building caused a fire at a home along Westminster Street, leaving eight people displaced.

City officials say enforcement is tough, as they have 500 city streets for police to patrol.

"Certainly, the fourth of July and Labor Day are the two big holidays for the fireworks use, and we'll be working with the police to try to do the best we can for enforcement," said Charles McCormick, city of Wilkes-Barre administrator.

The ordinance has to go through another round of voting to be formally adopted in June.

If and when it goes into effect, penalties will be up to a $500 dollar fine.