An early morning fire destroys a Scranton home

Firefighters battled flames at a home in the city's Green Ridge section, early Monday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — DEVELOPING -- Firefighters spend hours battling smoke and flames coming from a home on Marion Street in Scranton, early Monday morning.

Firefighters say two people, and two dogs, were inside the home when the fire started. They all made it out okay.

The first alarm came in at midnight. Crews first battled the flames from inside, but once the smoke and fire became too intense, everyone was ordered out of the home, and to tackle the fire from the outside.

Crews say the flames from the basement worked its way through the home, and eventually burst through the roof.

The home is believed to be a total loss.

Roads around the fire scene were closed Monday morning. Including North Washington Avenue, which is now open. Marion Street is still closed.

No word on whether any firefighters have been hurt while battling the fire in the Green Ridge section of Scranton. A fire inspector will search for a cause.