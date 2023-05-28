Animal shelter treating malnourished dog found in Luzerne County

Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge is treating a severely malnourished dog that was found Sunday morning in Lake Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An animal shelter in Luzerne County is treating a severely malnourished dog found in Lake Township.

The dog was found Sunday morning wandering in Lake Township near Harveys Lake and brought to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Dallas.

Officials with Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge say this is the worst case of malnourishment they have ever seen.

Blue Chip is asking anyone with information on the dog's owner to contact them at (570) 333-5265.

Anyone who would like to help the dog can donate to Blue Chip by clicking here.