Election Day in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of Lycoming County voters were out early to cast their votes at the polls on this Election Day. From Montoursville to Williamsport, to Old Lycoming Township, folks spent their morning casting their ballots.

"It was all very positive, well organized, and the people were all polite. I was probably in line, all the way in the back of the line, it was probably a half-hour," said Joe Cramer of Williamsport.

"It was real smooth, easy, got in and got out," said Nick Hart of Old Lycoming Township.

More than 73,000 people in Lycoming County registered to vote this year. A common theme around the county was long lines at polling places, but voters we talked to said they didn't mind the wait.

"For me, you know, from what you hear about people around the country standing in line for 7 hours, 8 hours, 11 hours and this was a breeze. Anybody that is waiting, I'd tell them, get down here and do it," said Cramer.

Voters in Lycoming County shared with Newswatch 16 why they felt the need to come out and vote this year.

"I guess just being a civilian here in the U.S., you know. It's our duty. Got to get out there and vote," said Hart.

"I voted in every election. No matter what it was, I always voted, and this one I consider the most important election I have ever voted in," said Cramer.