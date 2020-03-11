Voter turnout high in central Pennsylvania

Some voters waited over an hour to cast their ballots in parts of Northumberland County.

MONTANDON, Pa. — There was nowhere to park outside the West Chillisquaque Township Building near Montandon, as voters lined up outside on Election Day.

Stewart Sheets owns this field outside the building and put up signs, allowing voters to park there.

"I'm opening, hopefully, a passageway for people to park in my field so they can exercise their right to vote," Sheets said.

Voters waited a long time to cast their ballots here in Northumberland County.

"About 50 minutes, which is unusual, but it's a big thing going on right now, so it's time to get out and vote," Jeff Cohrs said.

"45 minutes to an hour, and it's worth it," Ed Williams said.

Ed Williams has been voting here for a long time.

"I have never waited this long. I've always pulled up here, went inside, made my vote, and that was the end of the story. But not today," Williams said.

There are nearly 60,000 registered voters in Northumberland County. The director of elections here told Newswatch 16 they are on track to see 90 to 95 percent voter turnout.

It was a similar situation in parts of Union County, where some people waited in line for up to an hour.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Mifflinburg Area High School, where voters lined up and waited. People we spoke with said they did not mind, and the long wait was worth it.

"Oh, yeah, definitely. Getting out and voting is important. I think everybody should do it. It's what we're here for, what it's all about," Cohrs said.