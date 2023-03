The wreck happened along Mountain Spring Lane in Bastress Township just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver is dead after a crash in Lycoming County.

According to the coroner, Ronald Ohlsson, 61, of Jersey Shore, was driving along Mountain Spring Lane in Bastress Township just before 9 p.m. Tuesday when he ran off the road.

Officials say Ohlsson was in cardiac arrest when they arrived. He was pulled from his car and taken to the hospital, where he died.