x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lycoming County

Snow and wind in Lycoming County take down trees, power lines

Thousands are without power and several roads are closed in central Pennsylvania.

More Videos

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — About six inches of snow and gusty winds overnight took down trees and power lines in parts of central Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16 crews found a tree across Beautys Run Road in Lycoming Township on Tuesday morning.

PennDOT reports similar problems on other roads in that part of our area.

Several thousand homes and businesses are without power after the snowfall Monday night and early Tuesday.

Important links:

Click here for the latest weather forecast.   

Click here for the latest school closings.

For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage maps:

PennDOT

PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant.

PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.

Related Articles

WINTER TIPS: Check out severe weather tips on WNEP’s YouTube channel. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out