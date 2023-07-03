Snow and wind in Lycoming County take down trees, power lines

Thousands are without power and several roads are closed in central Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — About six inches of snow and gusty winds overnight took down trees and power lines in parts of central Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16 crews found a tree across Beautys Run Road in Lycoming Township on Tuesday morning.

PennDOT reports similar problems on other roads in that part of our area.

Several thousand homes and businesses are without power after the snowfall Monday night and early Tuesday.

Important links:

For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage maps:

PennDOT

PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant.

PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.