Snow and wind in Lycoming County take down trees, power lines

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — About six inches of snow and gusty winds overnight took down trees and power lines in parts of central Pennsylvania.
Newswatch 16 crews found a tree across Beautys Run Road in Lycoming Township on Tuesday morning.
PennDOT reports similar problems on other roads in that part of our area.
Several thousand homes and businesses are without power after the snowfall Monday night and early Tuesday.
Important links:
For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage maps:
PennDOT
PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant.
PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.
WINTER TIPS: Check out severe weather tips on WNEP’s YouTube channel.