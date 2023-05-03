Police searching for man charged with murder in Lycoming County

Officials say Rocellus Carter, also known as "Ziggy", was involved in the shooting of a man in October 2020.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Williamsport police are searching for a man accused of murder.

Officials say Carter was there when a woman, Seneca Mitchell, shot a man at a home on Campbell Street.

That man, Semaj Mozee, later died from his injuries.

Mitchell and Carter fled the scene.

Anyone with information on Rocellus Carter should call 911.

