One dead after crash in Lycoming County

The driver fled from state police after being pulled over and later crashed.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Lycoming County.

State troopers pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township around 1 a.m.

The driver fled from police and later crashed.

Officials haven't released the person's name and are investigating what led to the crash.

