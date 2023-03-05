Indiana man arrested on drug charges in Lycoming County

The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Police arrested a man from Indiana on drug charges in Lycoming County on Saturday.

Jersey Shore police stopped a car for an expired inspection sticker.

Officials say the passenger, Stephen McMullen, gave them a fake name.

When police found his ID, they discovered he was wanted for a parole violation in Indiana.

When police searched the car, they also found a bag of suspected methamphetamine.

McMullen was charged with possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification.

He is locked up in the Lycoming County Prison.

