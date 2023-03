The child suffered extensive injuries to his face, several fractures, and two collapsed lungs.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police have charged a man from Lackawanna County with abusing a toddler.

Police say Kassius Grant, 19, from Carbondale, was smoking marijuana when he pushed an 18-month-old child, causing the baby to hit his face on a crib.

The child suffered extensive facial injuries, several fractures, and two collapsed lungs.

Police later found Grant hiding at a friend's house. He is charged with aggravated assault of a child.