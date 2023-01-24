Car crashes into building in Lycoming County

The crash happened along Lycoming Creek Road just after 12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police say alcohol played a role in a crash early Tuesday morning in Lycoming County when a car slammed into a building.

It happened along Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township.

Police say a car crashed into the 2310 Apparel business building just after midnight.

The building is now condemned.

Officials say two people in the car were injured.

There is no word yet on if anyone faces charges after the crash in Lycoming County.