Scranton man arrested for string of burglaries

Matthew Husted was charged Monday for ten burglaries at bars, clubs, and restaurants in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton arrested a man for a series of burglaries in the city.

Matthew Husted, 51, of Scranton, was charged Monday for his role in ten burglaries in Scranton.

Husted is accused of burglarizing the 606 Club in South Scranton on two occasions, McGinty's Bar in Green Ridge, Villa Maria Restaurant in West Scranton on two occasions, Lounge Bar in West Scranton on two occasions, American Legion on Birney Avenue, and Eagles Club on Meridian Avenue.

Police say Husted took money from gaming machines inside the businesses.

Husted is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.