Police responded to shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Monday night along Rural Avenue in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a home was hit by gunfire.

Police say it happened just before 11:30 Monday night along Rural Avenue in Williamsport.

Officials were called there for reports of shots fired and found a home with damage.

Anyone with information on the shots fired is asked to contact police in Williamsport.