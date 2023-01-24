x
Luzerne County

Bridge work to close Interstate 81 overnight

Northbound lanes of I-81 will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to PennDOT.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work in part of Luzerne County will shut down a busy highway overnight.

Interstate 81 north is scheduled to be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to PennDOT.

Crews are removing beams from the Suscon Road bridge project.

A detour will be in place, beginning at the Dupont/Pittston exit (175) along Route 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca.

Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.

