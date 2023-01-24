Bridge work to close Interstate 81 overnight

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work in part of Luzerne County will shut down a busy highway overnight.
Interstate 81 north is scheduled to be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to PennDOT.
Crews are removing beams from the Suscon Road bridge project.
A detour will be in place, beginning at the Dupont/Pittston exit (175) along Route 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca.
