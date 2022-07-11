Berry farm longs for rain before season wraps up

Berry season is in full swing and runs through the end of July in central Pennsylvania.

MUNCY, Pa. — At the Green Barn Berry Farm in Lycoming County, berry season is in full swing. People from all over come here to pick their berries.

"We are picking red raspberries and they look great. I have already eaten probably half a pint myself," Mark Vanderlin of Montoursville said.

"I picked some raspberries, and my gram said we also had to go pick blueberries," Brent Howe of Jersey Shore said.

Owners here at the Green Barn Berry Farm said blueberry and raspberry season has been shortened because of the weather.

"It would be nice if we had about an inch of rain every week, and it only came at night time, and then we could do all the fun stuff during the day," Robyn Schreiber said.

Schreiber, the farm owner, said her land has received only about an inch of rain in the past month.

"All crops need that moisture, whether it's in the air or falling from the sky, to keep going and sustaining," Schreiber said.

Schreiber said that people should not wait to pick at their local farms. Raspberry and blueberry seasons typically run through the end of July. But with the lack of rain, the berries will have a shorter picking season.

"This week is fantastic. Next week should be great, but that last week of July, there is no promises, that's for sure," Schreiber said.

According to the Stormstracker 16 team, central Pennsylvania will be pretty dry over the course of the next week.