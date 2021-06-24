It's a 'berry' good year for one farm in Lycoming County

Owners of the Green Barn Berry Farm in Lycoming County say Mother Nature has been kind to berries this season.

MUNCY, Pa. — The Green Barn Berry Farm near Muncy has been "berry" busy so far this summer. The recent weather has yielded a good crop of strawberries, blueberries, and red and black raspberries.

"Perfect amount of sun and rain and weather from Mother Nature that the berry season has been phenomenal so far," Robyn Schreiber, co-owner of the berry farm.

Deveron Wilcox from Muncy was out picking blueberries on Thursday. Normally, blueberry season doesn't begin until the first week of July but the Green Barn Berry Farm has plenty that are already ripe.

"Oh, these are great. This early in the season and they are absolutely great," said Wilcox.

"Spring started off a little on the warmer side so the blueberries are pushing a little faster and we have 12 different varieties that we grow," said Schreiber.

Dahlia Bell from Hughesville has her eyes on more than just blueberries. She and her family spent a few hours picking and eating most of the berries the farm has to offer.

"We've been picking some strawberries and some raspberries, we haven't picked any black ones yet, and we also picked some blueberries," said Bell.

The Green Barn Berry Farm is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those working at the farm ask you to bring your own bucket. Unless you are like Deveron Wilcox, in that case you may need to bring several buckets.

"I hope to get seven or eight buckets today, which is about six or seven pounds a bucket," said Wilcox.