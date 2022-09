The crash happened Friday afternoon in Sugarloaf Township.

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County.

It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon.

State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed.

Witnesses tried to perform CPR, but she was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead.