12-year-old boy dead after drowning in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One boy is dead after a drowning in Plymouth borough.
It happened at the end of Coal Creek in the borough when the boy was swimming with a group of children near an entrance to the levee.
First responders tell Newswatch 16 the boy jumped into the water from a height of 15 feet and never resurfaced.
Crews along with a dive team searched the water for 40 minutes before finding the boy and transporting him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Plymouth Police are investigating the drowning in Luzerne County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.