Shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Saturday night at Weston Field in Scranton.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Providence Road in the city.

Details are limited, but we do know police are looking for two vehicles that may be involved.

One vehicle is a silver Toyota Camry with missing hub caps and damage to the front end. The other is only described as a black sedan.

The shooting is still under investigation in Scranton.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.