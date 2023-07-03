'We need the money' | Winter weather welcome sight for those in the snow business

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington found workers who were happy to see the snow in downtown Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — If you've ever wondered how to stay awake when tasked with working all night to plow, shovel, and salt sidewalks, the guys at American Snow & Ice Management in Hazleton have the answer for you.

"Monster energy drinks. That's what does it. That and coffee," said Theodore Savage.

William Solonoski said, "The cold, honestly. It's too cold to sleep."

Savage and Solonoski began their work around midnight.

They say the snowy forecast was a welcome sight.

"I've been following it, and it said only like 1 inch. And then when it changed, I was like, alright we finally got some decent snow coming," Solonoski said.

While you may or may not be happy to see your town covered with a blanket of white this morning, some people look at the snow and just see green.

"It's good. We need the money," Savage said.

"The money's always great, said Juan Fabian, an employee for Vito's Lawn Care. "I have fun out here with my guys, it's always a blessing to be out here."

"It's great to come out and be with your friends. We're working hard, making money," said Samuel Porro, who also works for Vito's Lawn Care.

When the snow is cleared, these shovelers all know what the first item on their to-do list will be.

"Get a shower and go to sleep," Savage said.

"Go home and sleep!" was Solonoski's reply.

Fabian's choice is, "Probably grab something to eat."