Winter storm covers Poconos

Many folks spent their Saturday cleaning up the mess left behind by old man winter.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The three S's were on full display in the Poconos; salt, shovels, and, snowblowers.

People in Coolbaugh Township were out all day cleaning up one thing, this snowy-slushy mix.

"It's not bad, the snow is soft, it's not hard to blow it or anything," said Tim Shakmanov, Coolbaugh Township.

"It wasn't that bad this year so, yeah I think it definitely it was a good snow day," said Vanessa Gomez, Coolbaugh Township.

Vanessa Gomez and her twin sister Bethany were out clearing the driveway.

"To be honest with you, I saw 7-12 inches, so It's not bad. Not bad at all," said Bethany Gomez.

In Mt. Pocono, winds whipped snow around while roads were slick and slushy, many of them still covered.

Jay Briegel was out plowing parking lots.

"We do maintenance and we do install work with you know pavers and all that kinda stuff and you can't really do that yet so might as well plow some snow and make a couple of bucks I guess," said Jay Briegel, Pocono Management Associates Manager.

People Newswatch 16 spoke with say they're not so concerned about how much snow has fallen, they just get it up before it sticks.

"That's why I started doing it now because when it gets harder I'm gonna have to spend more time to clean it up," said Shakmanov.

For the folks who live in the Poconos, they're not surprised to have a snowstorm in March.

"It's always been like this in PA. You know we've always had snow days in March, sometimes even in April, so, I expected it," said Bethany Gomez.

"I'm ready for spring. I'm glad this is the last snow hopefully for this season," said Shakmanov.