Winter weather cleanup in Northumberland County

The storm was not as intense in parts of central Pennsylvania, but it still left a mess for people to clean up on Friday morning.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday night's storm was more of a nuisance in parts of central Pennsylvania, as many people woke up with sheets of ice outside their homes.

"It's starting to get old now," Randy Miller said.

Randy and Deb Miller of Milton spent the morning shoveling and chipping away at the ice.

"In December, January, you expect it quite a bit. Here towards the end, you get tired of it, especially when it's like this, heavy," Randy said.

"Yeah, I'm ready for 60, 70-degree weather, not this," Deb Miller said.

Milton Fire Chief Scott Derr agrees with that.

"I'm ready for 70-degree weather and sunny every day. I'm over the snow," Chief Derr said.

The chief was clearing ice and throwing down salt outside the fire station.

"The borough takes care of most of our lot, and we finish up what we need to do just to make sure the apparatus can get out in a timely manner," Derr said.

Someone else who does not get a break when it snows is mail carrier McClenason Wagner.

"Any type of weather it is, we're out there unless we're told otherwise, and that usually doesn't happen," Wagner said.

Wagner says he's not a fan of the winter weather.

"I thought we were done with it, but it's back again, and hopefully it goes away soon," Wagner said.

People tell Newswatch 16 they'd actually prefer the snow to all this ice.

"The older I am, the harder it gets to shovel this stuff," Randy said.

"I love snow; I just don't like ice," Deb said.

The people we spoke with hope this is it for snow and ice this season.