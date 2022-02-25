Icy winter weather hits Wayne County

The slippery conditions are keeping people off the roads and kids out of school. WNEP's Courtney Harrison was in Wayne County on Friday to check out the roads there.

HONESDALE, Pa. — PennDOT and DPW crews had already prepared for Friday's storm. Many of the roads were pretreated with the expectation of the sleet and ice that was included.

Newswatch 16 found some of those crews out clearing roads and putting down salt to keep up with the mix that is continuing to fall here early Friday morning.

Many of the schools are closed for Friday.

Until the weather lets up, it's best to stay home unless you have to be out on the roads. If not, give yourself some extra time.

