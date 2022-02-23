Winter Storm Update: Snow, mix Thursday night into Friday

The storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix. Check back here for the latest information.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Summary :

A significant storm system is headed our way Thursday night into Friday. It will bring a mixed bag of snow, sleet and freezing rain with it. The highest impacts from this system will be felt Friday morning with a lot of improvement expected by Friday evening.

Weather Alerts:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northeast Pennsylvania and the Poconos. These are the areas that will most likely find the highest snow and sleet totals. Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or shifted to Winter Weather Advisories. Weather Alerts will likely issued for Central Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Snow:

Expect the storm system to bring a swath of snow to areas along and north of Interstate 80 Thursday night into Friday before changing over to a mixed bag of sleet and freezing rain. Generally speaking, areas south of Interstate 80 will only see an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain from this system. The higher elevations of the Northern Tier and Northern Poconos will see the highest snow totals. Further south, expect more mixing, especially in the Lackawanna and Wyoming Valleys.

Icing:

Freezing rain will be the greatest concern for areas along and south of Interstate 80. This will be especially true in the higher elevations where up to a quarter inch of ice is possible. This would be enough to create some isolated power outages.

Sleet will be a major factor from this system too. Remember, "sleet pings, freezing rain clings". Freezing rain clings to surfaces and creates the worst travel conditions. Sleet is a bit more manageable for travel, but a real pain to move around. Over 1" of sleet is likely to fall in areas north of Interstate 80. Sleet accumulation is included in in the snowfall map.

Precipitation Timing & Intensity:

Expect light snow and sleet to begin around 10PM Friday. The snow & sleet will pick up in intensity from roughly midnight through the Friday morning commute. The change from snow to sleet and freezing rain will happen from south to north through the night. Most, if not all of our area will changeover to sleet and/or freezing rain by early Friday morning. As precipitation wraps up around lunchtime Friday, it likely does so as a very light snow/sleet mix.

Impacts:

Impacts from this system will be highest Friday morning. This is when we expect both the worst of the travel conditions as well as the highest risk for power outages. Power outages will likely be isolated in nature. Driving conditions will be pretty rough, especially on the mountain roads. Leave lots of extra time to get to where you need to be Friday morning or push your plans to travel until later in the day... or Saturday if possible.