PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions ahead of expected snow and ice

Due to the inclement weather that is expected, there are temporary vehicle restrictions on a number of Interstate roadways.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Penndot is imposing vehicle restrictions ahead of the storm.

Those restrictions are on the entire length of Interstate 80, 84, and on Interstate 81 to the New York border.

Tractors without trailers, school buses, and motorhomes are not allowed on those affected roadways.

More details:

Effective at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 3, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70, entire length;

I-76 from the Ohio Line to Breezewood (Exit 161)

I-79, entire length;

I-80, entire length;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;

I-84, entire length;

I-99, entire length;

I-180, entire length;

I-279, entire length;

I-376, entire length;

I-380, entire length;

I-579, entire length; and

All of PA Turnpike 43, 66, 376 and 576.

Effective at midnight on Friday, February 4, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadway at Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-476 from Pocono (Exit 95) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and Motorcycles.

To view the current vehicle restrictions, head to 511PA by clicking here.