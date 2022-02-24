Supply chain adds to storm prep problems

Supply chain issues are causing all kinds of shortages. Add to that the icy winter season, and it's the perfect storm for storm prep problems.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's been an icy year so far, and Phil Hoff says he already has what he needs for more winter weather coming.

"I'm expecting ice."

With the National Weather Service issuing winter weather advisories for our area, stores say rock salt is going quickly.

"I had one customer come in and bought 20 of this 'Safe Step' right here," said Dan Gay, manager of Gay's True Value Hardware.

A couple of weeks ago, Gay said the last ice storm surprised everyone, and many ran out of rock salt.

"We had heard a lot of people say that we were the only people in town that had it."

With supply issues, Gay ordered extra rock salt.

"Then we weren't going to have enough for the rest of the year, but we ended up getting another shipment in that we had already preordered."

As of Thursday morning, the owner says one of the three brands they had on stock is already sold out, and another of the three is running very low.

At Riccardo's Market in Dunmore, there was only a small amount left. Two weeks ago at Riccardo's, they sold out within three hours of putting it out.

"We had this entire walkway completely filled with rock salt," said general manager Lexxus Link.

Link says she didn't think more would come in time for this storm, but a different supplier pulled through.

"For the customers, I was actually really surprised we were able to get it in. And a lot of people have been super grateful."

While both stores hope to have enough rock salt after this storm, they say it's time to make way for spring supplies.

"We probably won't replenish it. We're going to start stacking up our charcoal," Link said.

"It's getting to be March," Gay said. "I don't want to have any left over."

"Oh, yeah, we called it off," Hoff said. "No more ice this year."