Winter warm-up calls for busy day at the carwash

Some people took advantage of the winter warm-up and washed their vehicles.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A busy car wash is a sight you don't normally see right after Christmas.

But the mild weather made for a busy day at University Car Wash in Lewisburg.

"Well, it's a beautiful day. I just had a haircut, and I decided that I should rinse my car off, and you can see it's white, so the dirt shows," Elaine Hopkins said.

Hopkins of New Berlin wasn't alone, there was a line at University Car Wash.

"My dad taught me from an early age to get the salt off when you can because otherwise, you're going to have rotten door panels and frame," Dustin Savidge said.

"It's just the end of the year, so we're doing a lot of organizing around the house. It snowed a lot last week, and I'm trying to get all the crap off the cars, basically," Ryan Snyder added.

Snyder of Lewisburg was cleaning away weeks of dirt and rock salt from his vehicle.

"It really needs it. We drove a couple hours to see family, so it picked up a lot of the stuff underneath the car. I'm going to try to spray it off here. Save some money and do it myself instead of waiting in line with nine cars over there," Snyder said.

"There's probably a lot of salt that gets throw up underneath, and that's apparently not good for your car, and I'm going to see if I can get some of that off," Hopkins said.

Winter is just getting started here in Pennsylvania, so it was a good time to take care of vehicles before more snow and cold come our way.