WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Wilkes University professor has been fired after school officials say serious allegations were made over the weekend.

Wilkes did not name the professor in a message sent to faculty and staff, but a spokesperson confirmed to Newswatch 16 that Dr. Edward Schicatano is no longer employed by the university.

So far, he has not been charged with any crime in Luzerne County.