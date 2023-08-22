Suspect in deadly Scranton shooting returned to city

Travis Lanzo was captured by U.S. Marshals in New York in May.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man accused of a deadly shooting in Scranton has been brought back to the city.

He was brought back to the city last week. Lanzo is currently charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related charges.

Investigators believe Lanzo shot and killed David Deshler while he was walking near Schultz Court and Mulberry Street in March.

Police believe Lanzo got into a dispute with another man earlier and may have killed Deshler in a case of mistaken identity.