Holy Redeemer principal passes away

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The principal of a high school in Luzerne County has died.
Doreen Dougherty, principal of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre, passed away over the weekend.
The head of education for the Diocese of Scranton said that Dougherty "had a lasting, positive impact on our Catholic schools and on all who knew her."
The viewing will be at the high school on South Pennsylvania Boulevard on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.
The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.