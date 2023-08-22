x
Luzerne County

Holy Redeemer principal passes away

The head of the Catholic high school in Wilkes-Barre passed away over the weekend.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The principal of a high school in  Luzerne County has died.

Doreen Dougherty, principal of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre, passed away over the weekend.

The head of education for the Diocese of Scranton said that Dougherty "had a lasting, positive impact on our Catholic schools and on all who knew her."

The viewing will be at the high school on South Pennsylvania Boulevard on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.

