Holy Redeemer principal passes away

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The principal of a high school in Luzerne County has died.

Doreen Dougherty, principal of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre, passed away over the weekend.

The head of education for the Diocese of Scranton said that Dougherty "had a lasting, positive impact on our Catholic schools and on all who knew her."

The viewing will be at the high school on South Pennsylvania Boulevard on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.