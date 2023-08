A fire that happened along Perry Avenue in the city earlier this month has now been ruled arson.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An arson investigation is underway in Scranton.

Earlier this month, a home along Perry Avenue in the city caught fire.

Officials say no one was home at the time.

According to the Scranton Fire Department, the fire is a case of arson.

It's not clear if anyone faces charges yet in Scranton.