The decision to begin the semester virtually comes after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Another university has changed plans for the spring semester in light of the latest COVID-19 surge.

Students at Wilkes University will begin classes virtually.

University officials say online learning will start on Tuesday, January 18, and residence halls will open on January 16.

Wilkes hopes to return to in-person classes on January 31 but officials say they will continue to assess and make changes if necessary.