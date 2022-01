The delay comes after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another school has been impacted by the recent surge of COVID-19.

Officials at Luzerne County Community College have decided to delay the start of the spring semester due to a rise of covid-19 cases in the region.

Classes will begin on Monday, January 31 instead of Tuesday, January 18 on the LCCC campus in Nanticoke.